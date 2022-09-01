TRACKING: A humid start to September

Today: Skies are partly cloudy and we are slightly warmer and more humid than yesterday. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s possible. Dew points are in the low to mid 60s. Winds are out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm or two overnight. Otherwise we are partly cloudy with warm overnight lows. Low temperatures are in the mid 60s with a south wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: The high temperatures again are slightly warmer than the day before, but the big difference is the dew points. Highs are in the mid 80s to low 90s with the dew points in the upper 60s with a few 70s possible. This is the hottest day of the next 10 days as we get a big supply of southerly flow. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph. There is a chance of showers and storms late Friday into early Saturday.
Weekend: After a few possible storms linger Saturday morning, temperatures cool off to the upper 70s and low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies are partly cloudy most of the weekend and we are dry for both days.
Next Week: Currently, there is no day with a legitimate chance of rain as we are dry for all of next week. High temperatures remain above normal in the low to mid 80s.