TRACKING: A humid Saturday

Today: There is a slight chance of some isolated showers and storms, especially during the morning hours. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy and with high temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the north to the low 90s to the south. Conditions are muggy with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. A cold front passes through this afternoon and evening hours, bringing cooler and drier conditions for the next few days. Winds are out of the south and shift to the north around 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Sunday: A more comfortable day to wrap up the weekend but the sun may be hard to find. Skies are mostly cloudy and high temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s with a few 80s possible. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Monday: A similar day to Sunday with possibly slightly cooler high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Skies are mostly cloudy and winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: High temperatures are right at or below the normal temperature of 83. The start of the week is dry, with multiple storm chances toward the end of the week.