TRACKING: A humid end to the week

Today: There is more cloud cover today as skies are partly cloudy with a lot of these clouds elevated up in the atmosphere. The smoke from out west still lingers today, but it won’t be as hazy as we saw yesterday. Highs are warmer in the low to mid 80s with dew points still comfortable in the upper 50s. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Tonight: More clouds roll in tonight and we have mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Friday: There is an isolated chance of some showers and storms, especially for our northern and western areas. Otherwise skies are partly sunny and high temperatures are around the same in the low to mid 80s. Dew points are slightly higher in the low 60s. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph. Better chance of showers and storms overnight into early Saturday.
Saturday: Showers and storms are more widespread and temperatures stay relatively the same in the upper 70s and low 80s. Dew points though are higher in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph. Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning is our most likely chance of rain this weekend.
Sunday: More widespread showers and storms activity with those muggy dew points sticking around in the upper 60s. High temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 80s with winds out of the west at 5-15 mph.