TRACKING: A humid end of August

Today: We may have some very stray showers today, otherwise skies are mostly cloudy until this evening where we see a bit more clearing. High temperatures are in the mid 70s to low 80s with dew points in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Clouds continue to clear for a mostly clear night and a beautiful night for sleeping. Low temperatures are in the mid 50s to low 60s with winds light out of the north at 5 mph. Fog develops late overnight into early Friday morning.
Friday: Patchy fog is a possibility Friday morning and may impact morning commutes across the viewing area. After the morning, skies are mostly sunny and humidity is on the lower end with dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s. Highs are in the mid 70s to low 80s with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: There is a chance of showers and storms early Saturday morning, and then a chance for redevelopment of showers and storms during the afternoon hours. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s with dew points back in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Showers and storms are more likely on Sunday and it is humid with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph.