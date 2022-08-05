TRACKING: A humid and wet weekend

A heat advisory is in effect for most of the area Saturday from noon to 9 PM.
Today: Most of the area had some early morning fog and cloud cover. This should move out by the early afternoon and skies are mostly sunny through the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s with a isolated 90 possible. Dew points are in the upper 60s so it is a humid day. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Conditions are still humid overnight with dew points staying in the upper 60s and potentially the low 70s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: The start of the weekend is hot and humid as areas along and south of highway 20 are under a heat advisory from noon to 9 PM. High temperatures are in the low to mid 90s with dew points in the low 70s. Heat index values are around the 103-108 range, so take extra caution if you are outside. Around 7-8 PM, showers and storms enter the northern portions of our viewing area and continue through the overnight hours. Some of these storms could be strong at times. As the night progresses, the storms move farther south and impact most of the area early Sunday morning.
Sunday: Showers and storms are possible all day and area wide. At this moment, nothing is expected to be severe through the day on Sunday, but we may see some stronger storms. High temperatures are in the mid 80s to low 90s with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s, so it is a sticky end to the weekend. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Next Week: Besides some early morning showers, the rest of the week is dry and temperatures are around normal with high pressure building in.