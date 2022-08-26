TRACKING: A humid and potentially wet weekend

Today: Some morning fog is possible on your way out the door this morning. After about 10 AM, conditions clear with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures are in the mid 70s to low 80s with comfortable dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy most of the night with an increase in cloud cover late. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s to mid 60s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Some showers and storms are possible early Saturday morning until the afternoon. The morning showers and storms are more likely for the northern half of the viewing area. Then we see some clearing with another round of showers and storms possible during the evening hours and continues through the overnight hours. This batch of storms is more likely to be widespread. Some of these storms may be on the stronger side. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to mid 80s with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph.
Sunday: The end of the weekend we see a better chance for more widespread showers and storms activity. At this point, these storms are not expected to be severe. The humidity is high this day with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to mid 80s with a south wind at 10-15 mph.
Next Week: To start the work week we may see another round of showers and storms through the day on Monday and dew points are in the 70s for most of the area. After that, the rest of the week is dry with high temperatures right around the normal mark of 82.