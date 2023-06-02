TRACKING: A Hot Weekend

The sky is mostly clear overnight with mild lows in the 60s. This weekend is going to be a hot one with the humidity a little lower. Temperatures are in the 90s both days with a light wind. A stray storm can’t be ruled out Saturday but otherwise the weekend is mostly sunny.
One more hot day on Monday with highs in the low 90s. A cold front is forecast to push through Monday night. There is a small chance for a storm Monday evening and Monday night. Cooler and less humid air is around Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine. This dry weather does not help our drought conditions.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 64. Winds: E 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with a stray storm possible. High: 94. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear. Low: 65. Winds: E 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 94. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.