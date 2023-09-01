TRACKING: A hot start to September

Storm Track 7 Yellow Alert Days are in place for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday due to feels like temperatures eclipsing 100 degrees in some areas during the afternoon hours.
Today: A warmer day on the way today to kick off the month of September and wrap up our work week. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s, but the dew points remain low in the mid 50s. So definitely more of a dry heat compared to last week. Sunshine is aplenty with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear skies tonight with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Highs ramp up even higher to start the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s. Dew points are slightly higher in the low 60s, but this won’t add much to the “feels like” temperatures. Regardless, it is still a hot day across all of the area. Skies are mostly sunny with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.
Sunday: This is the first of the three extreme heat days, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. We have an outside shot at 100 degrees, especially in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area. Humidity remains on the lower end in the low 60s, but the heat index still may hit or eclipse 100 degrees. Skies are mostly sunny with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.
Next Week: The humidity jumps up Monday with dew points in the mid to upper 60s and even higher on Tuesday with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. Even though highs are slightly lower on these days, it feels hotter due to the higher humidity. Monday is dry with an isolated storm chance Tuesday evening through Wednesday. With the front passing through creating those storm chances, temperatures remain above average in the mid to upper 80s.