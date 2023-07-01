TRACKING: A hot start but a seasonable finish to the week

Tonight: More showers and storms expected through the night hours, though none of this is expected to be severe. Our southern and eastern areas have better chances of seeing it than our northern and western areas. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s with a light northerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Isolated showers and storms are possible for our southern and eastern areas, with mostly cloudy skies to start for our northern and western areas. Clearing is expected late afternoon from west to east. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Sunday Night: Skies are mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s. Winds are light out of the west at 5-10 mph.
Monday: It is hot and humid Monday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Skies are partly cloudy with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: For the Fourth of July on Tuesday, showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. That continues Tuesday night with more showers and storms on Wednesday. These are not expected to be severe, but we are keeping an eye on it. The cold front that triggers these storms drops our highs into the upper 70s and low 80s for Thursday, with dew points back into the 50s.