TRACKING: A hot fourth of July; strong storms tonight and tomorrow

Today: After some early morning storms (fireworks) in the northern half of the viewing area move out around 10-11 AM, skies clear for plenty of sunshine and hot conditions. Highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Heat index values are in the mid 90s during the afternoon, so be careful outside. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Starting around 8 PM, there is a chance of some strong and possibly severe storms, especially in our far northwestern areas. Our northwestern areas are under a level 2 risk for severe weather. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are a possibility. Tornado risk is very low at the moment. The severe chances start to dwindle during the early morning hours Wednesday during the first round of storms. Lows are in the upper 60s and low 70s as that cold front pushes through. Winds are out of the south shifting to the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: After a brief pause on the storms during the early morning hours, we see a redevelopment of storms during the late morning and early afternoon hours. These could be strong to severe, especially in our southeastern areas. Large hail and damaging wind gusts once again are the main threats. Tornado risk is very low at the moment. Storms wrap up by 7 PM. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Skies are mostly sunny and it is a beautiful day for us. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s with dew points in the low 50s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Another nice day on Friday, before storm chances return Saturday, with some more isolated chances Sunday and Monday. Highs stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.