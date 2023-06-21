TRACKING: A hot first day of summer

Today: Happy first day of summer everyone! It certainly feels like summer this week, and that continues today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points are in the upper 50s and low 60s, making it slightly muggy. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. We have plenty of sunshine with a few clouds during the afternoon and evening.
Tonight: Skies are clear tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: We start out with plenty of sunshine, and then clouds roll in during the afternoon for a partly cloudy sky. Highs are slightly higher in the upper 80s and more widespread 90s. Dew points though are lower in the mid 50s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Chance of showers for Father’s Day, though it is trending slightly towards the drier side. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with a southeasterly wind at 5-15 mph. Dew points are in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Weekend: Saturday starts off dry with likely storms late Saturday into early Sunday. There is a chance some of these storms are strong to severe, depending on how fast they get here Saturday. Sunday we are dry after some morning storms. A hot day on Saturday with many areas in the 90s, then slightly cooler on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.