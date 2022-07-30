TRACKING: A hot and humid week ahead

Tonight: The sky becomes clear this evening and stays that way through the night. The humidity increases a bit so lows tonight are not as low as they have been for the last few mornings. Early morning temperatures are in the low 60s.
Sunday: The day starts out sunny and during the afternoon there is a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity level is a bit higher with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The wind is from the south at 10-15 mph.
Sunday Night: A weak cold front moves through with a slight chance for a storm otherwise it is a mostly clear night. It is a more humid night so temperatures by morning are in the upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The wind is from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: This is the hottest day of the next 10 days. Highs get close to 100. It is humid with a gusty southwest wind. There is a mix of sun and clouds during the day then a small chance for a storm Wednesday night.