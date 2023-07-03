TRACKING: A hot and humid 4th of July. Storms Tuesday night/Wednesday

The sky is mostly clear tonight with a small chance of an isolated storm. It is a muggy night as the lows remain warm. The 4th of July is going to be hot and humid. The heat index will reach the mid-90s through the afternoon and very little wind to help you cool off.
We are tracking the chance for showers/storms for Tuesday night into Wednesday. They are forecast to move into eastern Iowa Tuesday night after midnight. They will be weakening as they move into eastern Iowa. Showers/storms are in the forecast Wednesday as well, but the timing of everything puts any severe weather just to our southeast and moving away from us. Temperatures are cooler on Wednesday, but it will feel more humid.
Thursday and Friday are going to be perfect summer days. The humidity level is much lower, and the temperatures are more comfortable. Do not forget the shades and sunblock with all the sunshine.
_________________
Tonight: Mostly clear with a stray storm possible. Low: 68. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: 50% chance of showers/storms. Low: 67. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: 70% chance of showers/storms. High: 81. Low: 55.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 79.