TRACKING: A hazy but nice Wednesday

Today: With the wildfires still burning out west, some smoke is making its way back here once again and is causing our skies to be hazy today. Other than that, it is a perfect day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s with dew points in the mid to upper 50s. Skies are sunny and winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clouds roll in tonight and we have partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures are warmer than the past few nights in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Warmer temperatures are in store with highs in the low to upper 80s but the dew points remain comfortable in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies and winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Friday: Skies are once again partly cloudy with temperatures remaining about the same in the low to upper 80s. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph. Late Friday we could see a chance of some showers and storms.
Weekend: The weekend could be another repeat of last weekend with a chance of showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. This time around though, temperatures are much warm with highs in the low to mid 80s and dew points in the mid 60s.