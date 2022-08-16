TRACKING: A great summer day

Today: We may see some patchy fog through this morning. However, after the sun burns that off by the late morning it is a gorgeous summer day. Skies are partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with a few 80s possible. Humidity is on the lower side with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clears with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are light out of the northeast at 5 mph.
Wednesday: A similar day to today with partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer conditions. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s and the humidity remains low with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Most of the day is dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is a slight chance of showers and storms for our northern half of the viewing area during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Thursday night into Friday night we are more likely to see these showers and storms.
Rest of the Week: Friday is our best chance of seeing showers and storms as temperatures cool back down to the mid to upper 70s. Nothing severe is expected out of these storms. The storm chances continue into Saturday with a less likely chance on Sunday.