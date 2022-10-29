TRACKING: A great start to the weekend

Today: It is an excellent way to kick off the weekend with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures are in the low to mid 60s with a light wind out of the south at 5-10 mph. For any Halloween activities, temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s around 5 PM and drop to the 40s by 9 PM.
Tonight: Clouds start to build in, as we go from a clear start to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s with a calm wind.
Sunday:Mostly cloudy skies continue through Sunday and highs stay in the same range in the low to mid 60s. Winds are light and variable.
Halloween Day: The sunshine returns on Monday and temperatures again stay relatively consistent in the low to mid 60s. Winds are light out of the west at 5-10 mph. Conditions are great for any trick or treating, as temps are in the upper 50s by 5-6 PM, and into the mid 40s by 9-10 PM.
Rest of the Week: We remain dry for much of the week with highs in the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday night into Friday is the start of a few consecutive chances of rain, something we desperately need.