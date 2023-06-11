TRACKING: A gradual build-up of humidity

Tonight: Clouds clear out for an unusually cool night. Lows are all the way down into the low to mid 40s with a light north wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday: We start off the morning with lots of sunshine, then clouds build back in during the afternoon, especially in our eastern areas. The low pressure stalls out to our east and brings those clouds back around. Highs are warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
Monday Night: We may see some isolated showers for our eastern areas, but dry air makes sure it is very limited. Skies are partly cloudy otherwise with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Another partly cloudy day with a bigger warm up with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday and Thursday we may see a few areas hit 90. Our next storm system rolls in Thursday night and lasts until Saturday. Father’s Day looks dry and warm with highs near 90.