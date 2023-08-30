TRACKING: A Gorgeous Week Turns to a Hot Holiday Weekend

STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY for Sunday through Tuesday due to very hot temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and slightly humid conditions producing a heat index near 100°.
Today: We have a gorgeous day on tap with sunny skies and just a little bit of haze, but no major impacts to air quality. Highs end up in the mid to upper 70s for most with some low 80s in the south and west. Humidity is low with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds are light from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: More sunshine and seasonal temps with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Humidity is very low with a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Starting to warm up here a bit as highs are in the mid to upper 80s thanks to a south wind at 10 to 15 mph. Dew points still lag behind, staying in the low to mid 50s, meaning there is no humidity or heat index to worry about. Skies are sunny for the first day of meteorological fall.
Labor Day Weekend: Another heat dome builds across the middle of the country giving us a late-summer heat wave. Highs at this time look to climb to near-record mid and upper 90s Saturday through Tuesday. Unlike the last heat wave, dew points and humidity don’t look significant, meaning the heat index should be close to the temperatures until Tuesday when it is a little more humid. It’ll stay dry and sunny until Tuesday.