TRACKING: A gorgeous Monday; rainy and windy Tuesday

Today: Another gorgeous day is on hand with plenty more melting in store. Highs are in the mid 40s to low 50s today, nearly 20° above normal for some, with the “coolest” air in the east and north where the snowpack is deeper. Otherwise, we have a fully sunny sky with a southwest breeze at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Most of tonight is clear with clouds increasing late. Winds start to pick up from the south at 10 to 15 mph, keeping lows in the low to mid 30s.
Tuesday: Light to moderate showers are expected for most of the day for all of the area starting in the mid to late morning and continuing through the evening. This is all rain with highs in the mid 40s to near 50. Total rain amounts should range from a quarter inch to a half inch. It looks to be very windy with a south-southeast wind strengthening from 15 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Wednesday: Rain tapers off throughout Tuesday night with temps falling from the 40s after midnight. A blustery northwest wind means that our highs will be around midnight with temps falling through the day expect for a bump into the mid/upper 30s in the afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy.
Thursday: Snow showers develop Wednesday night and remain likely through Thursday. This is still forecast to be a pretty impact storm with appreciable snow totals possible. Fine tune details, including track and totals, should become clearer over the next day or two.
Weekend: Friday is a mostly sunny but cold day with a fresh snowpack. We climb back to mild temps for the weekend with partly cloudy skies.