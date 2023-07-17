TRACKING: A gorgeous afternoon

Today: Air quality has been improving dramatically through the morning and is back to good levels. After this morning's cold front, it’s going to be an all-around pleasant afternoon with highs in the low 70s north to near 80 south along with very low humidity as dew points settle into the mid 50s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds as winds are sustained at 5 to 15 mph from the northwest.
Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy tonight and temperatures turn cool with lows down to the low and mid 50s. Winds are light and variable. It should be a great night to open windows since air quality will be much better.
Tuesday: There may be the chance for some showers and storms clipping our far southwestern counties tomorrow, but trends are pointing to a dry day for a vast majority, if not all of the viewing area. Skies should be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph. Some isolated storms are possible overnight.
Wednesday: We turn warm and humid again thanks to a light southwest wind. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s and dew points are in the mid 60s. Skies are partly cloudy with the late chance for showers and storms in the evening to overnight hours as another cold front comes through.
Rest of the Week: We cool back down Thursday with a breezy northwest wind. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sun and falling humidity. Friday looks quite pleasant as well.