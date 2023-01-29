TRACKING: A frigid start to the week

Butler and Grundy counties are under a wind chill advisory until 11 AM today.
Today: Besides a few flurries today, we are done with the snow for quite a while. That’s the good news. The bad news is that due to cold temperatures and blowing snow, roads are still going to be slick today. Winds are out of the north at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs range from the mid-single digits to the mid-teens. Wind chills are in the -5 to -15 range. The one thing that may help is a mix of sunshine during the day that’ll help melt some of the snow off the roads and help our plows and road crews speed up the treatment process.
Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy and low temperatures in nearly every area are below zero. Wind chills are in the -10 to -20 range. Winds are lighter out of the northwest at 5-10 mph, but that’s what allows those temperatures to drop.
Monday: Grab all of the warm clothes you have as you had out the door for work/school. A chilly morning that doesn’t get much warmer during the daytime. Highs are in the single digits across the area. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Wind chills are in the -10 to -20 range. We have partly cloudy skies, but that does us no good for warmth. With these cold temperatures, be aware of the possibility of stalling cars or cars having trouble to start up, especially if you have a diesel engine.
Tuesday: Early Tuesday morning we could see some record low temperatures in the area. Temperatures are expected to be around -10 to -15 below zero. Factor in a little wind, and wind chills are in the -20 to -30 range in the morning. Make sure to bundle up once again as frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes in those conditions. We have some sunshine, but highs only make it into the low to mid-teens.
Rest of the Week: We continue to stay dry and cold through much of the week. However, Saturday and Sunday we see highs back into the 30s.