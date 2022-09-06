TRACKING: A few warm days

Tonight: It is a quiet night under a mostly clear sky. There is enough low-level moisture that some areas of fog may develop late. The wind is light from the east with lows near 60.
Wednesday: Any early morning fog thins out giving way to lots of sunshine from mid-morning into the early afternoon. Clouds develop in the heating of the day making for a mix of sun and clouds during the mid and late afternoon. High temperatures are in the low to mid 80s with a light north wind.
Wednesday Night: The clouds clear as the sun sets. The sky is clear overnight with a light south wind. Morning lows are near 60 again.
Thursday: Plenty of sunshine with a south wind at 10-15 mph. It turns out to be a warm day with highs in the mid 80s.