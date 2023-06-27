TRACKING: A few storm chances this week

Today: We have a seasonal day on the way with highs in the low to mid 80s along with plenty of sunshine but a few passing clouds, especially in the afternoon. Humidity is on the low side today with dew points in the mid 50s. Winds are light from the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Air quality may be degraded at times due to haze/wildfire smoke in the atmosphere and lower levels.
Tonight: We’ll track the chance for some scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms late tonight if they can hold together from the west. Otherwise, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lower air quality possible due to the ongoing smoke and haze. Lows fall to the low and mid 60s with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: There will be a chance for showers and storms, mainly in the morning, then again later in the evening and overnight hours. Some storms could be strong at times. In between, We’ll have hazy and partly cloudy skies with lower air quality possible at times. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with a south wind at 10 to 15 mph. It’ll turn fairly humid with dew points in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Plenty of sunshine with an isolated storm or two. Any storms that develop could be strong. It looks hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds are northwesterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Weekend: More isolated to scattered storms are on and off through Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies, highs in the 80s, and falling humidity levels with a north wind. By Sunday, we are mostly sunny with highs near 90.