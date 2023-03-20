TRACKING: A few showers

The sky becomes cloudy tonight with a light wind as a stationary front hangs over the state. The clouds continue through Tuesday with temperatures a few degrees cooler because of the cloud cover. The warm front lifts north, but what will give us our best chance of showers will be Wednesday and Wednesday night as a cold front swings through the state. Any rain we get is expected to be less than 0.25”. Colder air moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It might be just cold enough to get a few wet snowflakes early Thursday morning.
High pressure moves in on Thursday and hangs around Friday and Saturday. This keeps our weather dry but more clouds than sunshine can be expected.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 33. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 49. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 38. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. High: 53. Winds: W 5-10 mph.