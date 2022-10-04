TRACKING: A few showers Wednesdasy

Tonight: The sky becomes mostly cloudy. The clouds act as a blanket keeping temperatures a little warmer. Lows are in the low 50s. The wind is light from the south.
Wednesday: There is a chance for showers at any point of the day, but it won’t rain all day. There will be some breaks in the cloud cover during the afternoon. This could help a storm or two develop. Highs are in the low 70s with a light south wind.
Wednesday Night: The sky is partly cloudy with lows again in the low 50s.
Thursday: It is a windy day. The wind gusts are near 30 mph from the north. There is a mix of sun and clouds during the day. A small chance of showers is possible late in the morning into the early afternoon. Highs are cooler, only reaching the low 60s.
Friday: Patchy frost possible in the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lots of sunshine but that doesn’t help warm our temperatures. It is a cold day with highs in the mid 50s. High school football games are going to be cold as temperatures will be in the 40s during the evening. A hard freeze is possible Saturday morning with lows near 30.