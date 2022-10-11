TRACKING: A few showers tonight

Tonight: A cold front is forecast to move through eastern Iowa late tonight and early Wednesday morning. There is a chance of showers after midnight. An isolated storm is possible. Mild temperatures continue with lows in the 50s. The wind is from the southwest this evening and turns to the northwest late tonight with gusts to 30 mph.
Wednesday: There is a chance for a few showers early in the morning then the sky turns mostly sunny. Mostly sunny conditions continue through about 3 pm. At that point, clouds increase with a small chance for a few light showers until about 8 pm. It won’t rain in any one location for very long between those times. High temperatures are in the 60s. It is another windy day with gusts to 40 mph from the northwest.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and cooler. Low temperatures are near 40 by morning. The wind is a bit lighter from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Increasing clouds from northeast to southwest. It is a cooler day with highs in the 50s and still windy. Northwest winds gusting to 35 mph.