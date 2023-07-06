TRACKING: A few showers possible Friday

The influence of high pressure keeps the sky clear overnight. Dry air allows temperatures to drop into the low 50s by morning. A few locations might even dip below 50.
High pressure moves east followed by a weak area of low pressure. The low is forecast to track east across northern Missouri Friday. Sunshine early Friday falls behind clouds for most of the late morning through the afternoon. A few light showers are possible during the afternoon and into the night.
Clouds clear on Saturday with highs near 80 and warming into the mid-80s Sunday with more sunshine. Sunshine continues Monday as temperatures top out into the upper 80s.
_________________
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 51. Winds: N 5 mph.
Friday: AM: Increasing clouds. PM: 30% chance of showers. High: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: 30% chance of showers. Low: 57. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Decreasing clouds. High: 79. Low: 57.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 84.