TRACKING: A few rain/storm chances coming soon

The Mississippi River continues to fall. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels.
Today: Our warmest day of the week yet with highs into the upper 70s and low 80s! A nice taste of summer on this early May day. Widespread sunshine and winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph combine for an incredible Thursday.
Tonight: We may see a stray shower or two west, otherwise skies are partly cloudy. Winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph. Lows are in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day with maybe an isolated shower. But a better chance comes later in the day where we see showers and a few thunderstorms. These storms are not expected to be severe. Highs are in the low to mid 70s with a breezy southerly wind at 10-20 mph.
Saturday: Skies are partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs are in the mid 70s with a breezy southeasterly wind at 10-20 mph. A better chance of showers and storms arrives overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. A few of these may be on the strong side in our southwestern areas.
Sunday: We start the day dry with partly cloudy skies, then showers and storms move in during the afternoon and evening hours. These storms have a chance to be strong. It’s a system we are keeping an eye on. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with a southeast wind at 5-15 mph.