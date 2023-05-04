 Skip to main content
TRACKING: A few rain/storm chances coming soon

The Mississippi River continues to fall. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels.

TodayOur warmest day of the week yet with highs into the upper 70s and low 80s! A nice taste of summer on this early May day. Widespread sunshine and winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph combine for an incredible Thursday.

Tonight: We may see a stray shower or two west, otherwise skies are partly cloudy. Winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph. Lows are in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day with maybe an isolated shower. But a better chance comes later in the day where we see showers and a few thunderstorms. These storms are not expected to be severe. Highs are in the low to mid 70s with a breezy southerly wind at 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Skies are partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs are in the mid 70s with a breezy southeasterly wind at 10-20 mph. A better chance of showers and storms arrives overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. A few of these may be on the strong side in our southwestern areas.

SundayWe start the day dry with partly cloudy skies, then showers and storms move in during the afternoon and evening hours. These storms have a chance to be strong. It’s a system we are keeping an eye on. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with a southeast wind at 5-15 mph.

