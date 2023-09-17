TRACKING: A few rain chances this week

Tonight: A nice and cool night with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are light and variable in direction.
Monday: We kick off the work week with another nice day! Skies are mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a low 80 possible in Waterloo. Dew points remain comfortable in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Monday Night: Showers and storms are possible through the overnight hours. Nothing severe is expected out of these storms. Lows are in the upper 50s and low 60s with a southeast wind at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Showers and storms are possible until about noon then skies are partly cloudy. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with a southerly wind at 5-15 mph. Dew points are rising into the upper 50s and low 60s for slightly muggy conditions.
Rest of the Week: We remain slightly muggy for the rest of the week with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s. Dry conditions continue through Friday, with rain chances possible Saturday and Sunday.