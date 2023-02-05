TRACKING: A few precip chances this week

Tonight: Another cool night on the way with lows into the low teens to the north and low 20s to the south. Skies are partly cloudy, and winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph. With light winds, there is the chance of patchy fog through the overnight hours.
Monday:A mix of sun and clouds to kick off the work/school week with more sunshine during the early afternoon hours. Highs are warmer in the upper 30s to the north and near 50 in the south. Winds are strong out of the southeast at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Hang onto your hats tomorrow.
Monday Night: Light rain moves in around 6 PM and is over by midnight. We may see a light wintry mix for our far northern areas, but it should stay mostly as rain. Precipitation amounts are less than a quarter inch. After that, skies are mostly cloudy, and winds shift to the northwest at 10-20 mph. Lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Tuesday: After a mostly cloudy morning, we clear out nicely during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Highs are slightly cooler in the upper 30s and low 40s, with a westerly wind around 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures stay mild through much of the week, with another chance of some precipitation Wednesday night through Thursday. This system could cause some travel issues Thursday morning and Thursday evening, since there is a chance of a wintry mix that could stick to roads. It is something we will keep our eyes on as we get closer.