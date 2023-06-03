TRACKING: A few more rain chances to start the week

Tonight: Pop-up showers and storms taper off and skies are mostly clear overnight. Lows are in the low to mid 60s with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Similar to today, skies are mostly sunny with a stray shower/storm possible, especially during the afternoon/evening. Nothing severe is expected, nor is it expected to be widespread either. It follows the trend of the “popcorn” storms we’ve been seeing most of the week. Highs are hot in the upper 80s and low 90s, with an easterly wind at 5-15 mph. Dew points are “comfortable” in the upper 50s.
Sunday Night: Skies are mostly clear, and lows are in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the east at 5 mph.
Monday: A cold front comes through during the day on Monday, allowing for some possible showers and storms. This front arrives during the afternoon and evening hours, so highs are still hot in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points are more comfortable in the mid 50s.
Rest of the Week: Showers and storms leave late Tuesday, and we are back into more of a dry stretch until Saturday. Highs are back down into the low to mid 80s, with dew points very low in the low to mid 40s.