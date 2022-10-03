TRACKING: A few light showers on Wednesday

Tonight: It is quiet and comfortable with low temperatures in the 40s by morning. The sky is partly cloudy overnight with a light south wind.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with the continuation of the south wind at 5-10 mph. Temperatures are back in the 70s. Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 60s.
Tuesday Night: The sky becomes mostly cloudy and due to the clouds, the temperatures are mild. Morning lows are in the low 50s.
Wednesday: A cold front is forecast move through the state with a few very light showers, where it does rain. There will be many locations that are dry but mostly cloudy. High temperatures are in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday: It is a cooler day with highs in the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. The gusty wind will make it feel even cooler. Some of the gusts will be around 30-35 mph from the north.