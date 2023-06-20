 Skip to main content
TRACKING: A Few Hot Days then Possible Weekend Storms

The rest of the week continues to be hot with highs in the low 90s for a few locations. Sunshine is expected each day as we head into the weekend. A cold front is forecast to bring a chance of showers/storms late in the day Saturday, could be more evening. Some of the storms could be severe in western Iowa and weaken as they move into eastern Iowa. The best chance of showers/storms will be Saturday night. They are forecast to end during the morning Sunday. Temperatures are a little cooler with a gusty wind behind the front on Sunday. 

Tonight: Clear. Low: 61. Winds: E 5-10 mph.  

Wednesday: Sunny and hot. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 63. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 93. Low: 64.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 92. 

