TRACKING: A fantastic Tuesday

Today: We may encounter some early morning fog, but otherwise it is going to be as close to perfect weather as you can possibly get. Skies are mostly sunny to sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points are in the upper 50s to low 60s, so humidity is on the lower end. High pressure is responsible for this weather and builds over Iowa for the day.
Tonight: Skies are clear with some possible patchy fog overnight. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s with a few 60s possible. Winds are light.
Wednesday: Warmer air moves in with high temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points are in the mid 60s, so conditions are a little on the humid side. Skies are sunny and winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: There is a small chance we may see some scattered showers and storms associated with a cold front that moves through the area. Otherwise skies are partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: We have a chance of showers on Friday, otherwise the weekend looks dry with temperatures in the mid 80s.