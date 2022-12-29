TRACKING: A dry end to the year

Today: Areas of fog along with some patchy drizzle is possible for today. Cloudy skies are the theme for the day. This keeps temperatures down, especially in our northern and western areas where the snow depth is greater. However, our southern and eastern areas where the southerly winds are stronger and we may see some more sunshine, their temperatures potentially might soar. As of now, highs for our northern and western areas are in the upper 30s and low 40s, but the southern and eastern areas see highs in the low to mid 50s! Again, all depends on how strong the wind is in those areas.
Tonight:Patchy drizzle and fog are possible overnight, especially early. Clouds decrease and we see our lows drop into the 20s area wide. Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph cool us down.
Friday: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with highs much cooler in the 30s. Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph keep us on the lower side.
New Year’s Eve: Things look dry for us on New Year’s Eve, so all plans to ring in the new year are good to go. Highs are in the upper 30s and low 40s, with a south wind at 5-10 mph. Not a lot of sunshine to go around though for this day.
New Year’s Day: Similar day to kick off the new year. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s with plenty of cloud cover.