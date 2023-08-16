TRACKING: A dry and hot forecast

A Storm Track 7 Yellow ALERT DAY is already in effect for Sunday as heat indices are forecast to top 100° and could be up to 105°, if not 110°. Confidence in the forecast has dropped considerably beyond this point, but heat still looks to dominate, just to what extent is unclear. Expect tweaks to be made to the forecast going forward but do plan for some high heat as schools begin the year.
Today: It’s another fall-like morning with temperatures and dew points in the 50s along with mostly clear skies. We still have high pressure in control, but it Is off to our south, giving us a breezy southwest wind today at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. It should be a bit warmer and slightly more humid compared to yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s and dew points into the low 60s. Skies remain mostly sunny today.
Tonight: A cold front will pass by from northwest to southeast and could give us the slight chance for some showers and storms, especially in our northern and eastern counties, north of Highway 20 and north/east of I-380, from 11 PM to about 3 AM. These are not expected to be severe for us. Unfortunately, this is the only chance for rain in the forecast.
Thursday: Behind the cold front, it is another really pleasant day before things turn very hot. We’ll have highs in the mid 70s to near 80 with a breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, and sunny skies. Humidity should be virtually nonexistent. The only caveat is that we are expecting some hazy skies and near-surface smoke concentrations that could result in a lower air quality, especially for sensitive groups.
Friday: This is a transition day where winds shift to the south at 5 to 15 mph and start to warm things up, but the heat is not maximized yet. We’ll have highs in the low to mid 80s with relatively lower humidity and mostly sunny skies.
Weekend: Saturday and Sunday are mostly sunny with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph. Highs are in the low 90s to mid 90s respectively. Dew points should be near 70° over this time with heat indices deep into the 90s Saturday and then over 100° Sunday.