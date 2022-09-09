TRACKING: A drop in humidity

Today: It is another day with lots of sunshine and a hazy look in the sky with the smoke still elevated above Iowa. Clouds build in late for our northwestern counties. High temperatures are in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clouds increase to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible for our northwestern areas late. High school football games should all be dry though. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s with a northerly wind at 5-15 mph.
Saturday: The cold front that is moving through the area is now moving faster than anticipated, so showers are more widespread on Saturday. This is going to bring down temperatures lower than expected. Highs are in the mid 60s to the north, and the mid 70s to the south. The southern temps may also be lower depending on how fast the rain gets to those areas. This does mean the Cy-Hawk game could be a wet one. Dew points drop to the upper 50s by the evening. Winds are out of the north at 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Showers linger through the morning hours on Sunday, but right now it looks mainly dry with the front moving faster. A low pressure in the area may swing back some rain for our eastern areas, but I think it’s a mostly dry day for many, especially in our western areas. High temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s with a wind out of the north at 10-15 mph.
Next Week: After a breezy Monday with an isolated chance of rain, the rest of the work week dries out with high temps getting back to the low 80s by Wednesday.