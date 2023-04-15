 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa

* WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts are expected
between noon Sunday to Sunday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

TRACKING: A crazy 36 hours of weather

A winter weather advisory is in effect for our northern and eastern areas starting around noon Sunday and ending Monday morning.

A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area starting around noon Sunday and ending Monday at 7 PM.

TonightShowers and storms are likely through the night hours, with a few possible strong storms in our eastern areas this evening. Nothing widespread severe is expected, but a couple storms could have some small hail and high wind gusts. Tornadoes are not expected. The showers eventually transition into a wintry mix from west to east late in the overnight as temperatures cool off. Lows are in the mid 30s to the west and the upper 30s and low 40s to the east. Winds pick up throughout the night, sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

SundayWe start off the morning with that wintry mix, but around noon it transitions into snow as you move from west to east. Minor accumulations are expected for the areas outside the winter weather advisory, but we could see some isolated slick spots on the roads. In areas north and east, roads could be slick, especially after sunset around 8 PM onward with colder road temperatures. Travel though could be difficult everywhere due to strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph. Blowing snow could be a factor and visibility is reduced with falling precipitation combined with those winds. Be careful if you have to travel Sunday.

Sunday NightThe snow continues Sunday night, and tapers off from west to east as the night progresses. Winds stay strong out of the northwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. Travel could be the most difficult during this time frame. Lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s.

MondayOur northeastern areas could see some slick spots during the Monday morning commute, but conditions should clear as the day progresses. Skies gradually clear from southwest to northeast. Highs are in the upper 40s and low 50s with those winds once again strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Rest of the Week: Tuesday is a much calmer and nicer day with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60. Rain chances do return however starting Tuesday night and continues through Saturday.

