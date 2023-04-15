TRACKING: A crazy 36 hours of weather

A winter weather advisory is in effect for our northern and eastern areas starting around noon Sunday and ending Monday morning.
A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area starting around noon Sunday and ending Monday at 7 PM.
Tonight: Showers and storms are likely through the night hours, with a few possible strong storms in our eastern areas this evening. Nothing widespread severe is expected, but a couple storms could have some small hail and high wind gusts. Tornadoes are not expected. The showers eventually transition into a wintry mix from west to east late in the overnight as temperatures cool off. Lows are in the mid 30s to the west and the upper 30s and low 40s to the east. Winds pick up throughout the night, sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Sunday: We start off the morning with that wintry mix, but around noon it transitions into snow as you move from west to east. Minor accumulations are expected for the areas outside the winter weather advisory, but we could see some isolated slick spots on the roads. In areas north and east, roads could be slick, especially after sunset around 8 PM onward with colder road temperatures. Travel though could be difficult everywhere due to strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph. Blowing snow could be a factor and visibility is reduced with falling precipitation combined with those winds. Be careful if you have to travel Sunday.
Sunday Night: The snow continues Sunday night, and tapers off from west to east as the night progresses. Winds stay strong out of the northwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. Travel could be the most difficult during this time frame. Lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Monday: Our northeastern areas could see some slick spots during the Monday morning commute, but conditions should clear as the day progresses. Skies gradually clear from southwest to northeast. Highs are in the upper 40s and low 50s with those winds once again strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday is a much calmer and nicer day with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60. Rain chances do return however starting Tuesday night and continues through Saturday.