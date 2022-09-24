TRACKING: A couple of windy days

Tonight: Clouds over eastern Iowa this evening clear later tonight, mainly after midnight. Temperatures are in the low 50s by morning.
Sunday: It is a windy day. Gusts to near 40 mph from the northwest should be expected. The sky is sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s north and mid 70s south.
Sunday Night: The sky remains clear. The wind gradually lightens up to 10-15 mph. Low temperatures are in the mid 40s.
Monday: More wind and more sunshine. Wind gusts to 30 mph from the northwest can be expected. Temperatures are a little cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Frost Potential: Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.