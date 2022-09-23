TRACKING: A couple of windy days

Tonight: There is a chance for a few light showers this evening. Otherwise, it is a cloudy night with lows dropping into the upper 40s with a light south breeze.
Saturday: It is a mostly cloudy day. Clouds in the morning will clear as we get close to noon and then during the afternoon clouds increase again. Temperatures are warmer as we top out in the low to mid 70s. The wind is from the west at 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: The clouds will clear with a light northwest wind. Temperatures are in the low to mid 50s by morning.
Sunday: This is a windy day. The wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph from the northwest. If you can stay out of the wind it will be a nice day with sunshine and highs near 70.
Monday: It stays windy with the northwest wind gusting to 35 mph again. It is a little cooler as the sun continues to shine.