TRACKING: A couple of dry days

Tonight: The sky becomes clear with some patchy fog late. There is no wind, and the temperatures drop into the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Patchy fog is possible early in the morning. Temperatures warm into the 60s in the morning as many kids start off the new school year. Highs are expected to be near 80 during the afternoon. The wind is light from the southeast with a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday Night: Another quiet night ahead. Low temperatures are near 60 with a light southeast wind. The sky is clear to partly cloudy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny as highs warm into the mid 80s. There is a chance for showers/storms Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

