TRACKING: A couple of chances at snow

Scattered light snow showers and flurries continue this evening. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Patchy areas of fog overnight could make roads slick at times. It is a breezy night with a gusty northwest wind.
Temperatures don’t warm much Thursday with a northwest breeze. Lots of clouds in the morning followed by some sunshine during the afternoon. The coldest temperatures Thursday night are before midnight with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures warm after midnight into the 20s by sunrise. After midnight, light snow swings through the area.
Light snow ends Friday morning with any accumulation less than 1”. This is the warmest day of the next 10 days.
Snow is likely Saturday, starting before sunrise and tapering off during the evening. A few inches of fluffy light snow will cover the roads and make them slick. Winds are from the northeast around 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Scattered light snow or flurries before midnight. Little to no snow accumulation. Cloudy the rest of the night and breezy. Low: 12. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 25 mph.
Thursday: AM: Clouds and areas of fog. PM: Partial clearing. High: 17. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Increasing clouds before midnight with temperatures in the single digits and low teens. After midnight: Light snow developing and temperatures warming into the 20s by sunrise.
Friday: 40% chance of snow in the morning. Ending by noon. Trace to 1” expected. A breezy day (NW 10-20 mph). High: 34. Low: 9.
Saturday: 70% chance of snow. High: 15. Low: -2.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 8.