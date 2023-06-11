TRACKING: A cooler day after some morning rain

Today: Rain showers gradually clear out of our southern counties this morning, eventually followed by the cloud cover from north to south. Skies eventually become sunny this afternoon with a breezy north-northeast developing at 10 to 20 mph. This will keep things cool and comfortable with highs in the low to mid 70s. Dew points drop with very low humidity expected.
Tonight: High pressure moves overhead, meaning skies will be clear tonight with a light north wind shifting to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It is going to be chilly with lows down to the low and mid 40s into Monday morning.
Monday: Throughout the day we’ll contend with a breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph and partly cloudy skies. Highs are in the mid 70s to near 80. Humidity is virtually nonexistent.
Tuesday: Another mix of sun and clouds with highs spiking to the mid 80s. This is despite a continuing northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday and Thursday both look dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Out next rain chance comes Thursday night into Friday. It looks hotter with highs in the 80s and low 90s Wednesday and Thursday with lighter winds but still low humidity. We have rain chances into Father’s Day weekend.