TRACKING: A cooler but seasonal week

Today: We’re off to a much cooler start this morning after the passage of the cold front yesterday. Most of the rain exited overnight as well as a good chunk of the clouds, but the clouds are building back in from the south this morning. Overall, we will see more clouds than sunshine today, especially the further east you are. As far as rain, a few light showers are possible in the far south and east, but most of the area is dry today. Highs wind up in the upper 40s to low 50s with a north-northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Any rain ends this evening with the clouds gradually decreasing overnight. As winds calm to the 5 to 10 mph range from the northwest, lows dip to the low and mid 30s. We may touch the freezing point in some of our western counties.
Wednesday: A nice day with sunny skies and seasonal highs in the mid to upper 50s, along with a light north wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: With a few showers expected near the Missouri River, well to our west, clouds take back over our skies for Thursday, although we do look to remain dry here in eastern Iowa. Temperatures are stunted as a result as we have another day in the mid to upper 50s. Winds shift to the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Weekend: Back to sunshine for Friday with highs near 60°. We’ll get even warmer Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Sunday looks cloudy and potentially a little drizzly with highs in the 50s.