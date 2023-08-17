TRACKING: A cooler and breezy day before a prolonged and dangerous heat wave

A Storm Track 7 Yellow ALERT DAY is out for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as heat indices are forecast to top triple digits and could be up to 105°. Hot temperatures are forecast to continue for the rest of the week as well, but there is some uncertainty in humidity levels. Regardless, this will be a prolonged and significant heat wave that could be dangerous.
Today: Unfortunately, we didn’t see much in the way of rainfall for the area as a cold front came by overnight. Winds are breezy from the northwest today with gusts up to 30 mph and sustained winds in the 10 to 20 mph range. This will keep highs in check as they top out in the mid to upper 70s. It’ll feel more like fall with very low humidity. While skies are forecast to be sunny, we should see haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires moving in for the afternoon, and it may have an impact on air quality.
Tonight: High pressure is directly overhead tonight, giving us clear and cool conditions. Lows are all the way down to the low 50s and could be 5 to 7 degrees within record lows. Winds are light and variable. Haze should still be around though, and air quality may be degraded.
Friday: This is a transition day where winds shift to the south at 5 to 15 mph and start to warm things up, but the heat nor the humidity is maximized yet. We’ll have highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with relatively lower humidity and hazy sunshine. It’ll still be a very nice day, but air quality may still be lower.
Weekend: Saturday and Sunday are mostly sunny. Highs are in the low 90s to mid 90s respectively. Dew points should be in the upper 60s over this time with heat indices deep into the 90s Saturday and then over 100° Sunday.
Next Week: As districts head back to school, students, teachers, and staff will have to face some significant heat. Highs are forecast to be in the mid 90s for the entire workweek with mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies. While humidity fluctuates, we should have afternoon heat indices between 95 and 100° every day and could be up to 105° for Sunday through Tuesday.