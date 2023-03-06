TRACKING: A cooler and active week

Today: The low pressure is moving through the area this morning, mainly along or south of the Highway 151 corridor, meaning to the north and west of this, temps will be a bit cooler today than in the south and east. Highs are in the upper 30s to low 40s on the cooler side and mid 40s to mid 50s on the warm side. On the backside of the system, winds become breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. The low will keep skies mostly cloudy today with a few light rain drops this morning, mainly in the south and east.
Tonight: Clouds may break a little at times to give us partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows hold in the upper 20s to low 30s with a north-northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: While it’ll be a dry day, skies remain mostly cloudy and gloomy. Highs are still seasonal, in the low to mid 40s despite a breezy wind shifting from the northeast to east at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Wednesday: A few light snow showers try to reach the eastern side of the state late Tuesday night, and through the day on Wednesday, light rain and snow showers look possible with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds are easterly at 10 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: More solid snow chances arrive Wednesday night through Thursday night before tapering off on Friday. Accumulations look possible but are still up in the air due to highs in the mid 30s. It looks like another shot at snow over the weekend.