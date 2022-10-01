TRACKING: A cooldown in the near future

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight, with a few stray showers possible. If it does rain, it is on the lighter side and not expected to be widespread. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s with an easterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Another day with a mix of sun and clouds with our eastern areas seeing more sunshine than our western areas. High temperatures are in the low to mid 70s with an easterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunday Night: Similar to tonight with partly cloudy skies and another chance of some stray showers. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s with a southeasterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday: A partly cloudy day to kick off the work week and temperatures remain warm in the low to mid 70s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: More clouds build in on Tuesday, with our best chance of widespread rain coming on Wednesday. After Wednesday, temperatures really cool off as we go from the 70s to the 50s in a 24 hour time frame.