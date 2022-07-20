TRACKING: A cooldown in the near future

Today: Conditions are comfortable today with lower humidity and lower temperatures! Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the low to mid 60s. We have mostly sunny to sunny skies and is going to be an excellent day for being outside. Winds are breezy though out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to clear skies with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the west around 5 mph.
Thursday: Lots of sunshine with slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s so it is going to be hot once again. Humidity at the moment isn't terrible with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.
Friday: The heat continues with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s and the humidity ramps up with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. There is a chance of scattered showers and storms and some could be strong at times. Winds are out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
Weekend: It could be a wet weekend, especially on Saturday and Saturday night where we could see an inch of rain or higher for our northern counties. High temperatures on Saturday are hot once again in the upper 80s to low 90s and dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday that storm chance continues but we are much cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.