TRACKING: A cool start but rapid warm up this week

Tonight: Showers are likely and are light to moderate in nature. Highest totals are in our southern areas, where they could see up to 0.75 inches. Elsewhere, its about a quarter to half inch of rain. Lows are in the mid 50s to the north, and the upper 50s and low 60s to the south. Winds start off light out of the northeast, then pick up as the cold front moves through tonight.
Sunday: Isolated showers during the morning hours for our central and southern areas. These should clear out by noon. After that, clouds decrease from northwest to southeast and we have sunny skies by the evening. That cold front moving through cools us down into the low to mid 70s for highs. Winds are breezy out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.
Sunday Night: Skies are clear, and we are nearly 20 degrees below normal for a low temperature. Lows are in the mid 40s with a northerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy skies to kick off the work week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity. Winds are out of the northwest and breezy at 10-20 mph.
Rest of the Week: We stay in the high 80s for the rest of the week with a few chances at 90 on Wednesday and Thursday. Our next rain chance arrives Friday and sticks around until Saturday.