TRACKING: A cool forecast with plenty of clouds

Today: The cold settled in yesterday and is here to stay for a while. Lows this morning start off in the 20s with a thick covering of stratus clouds over the region. At times, some freezing drizzle or flurries look possible today, with isolated slick roads possible, especially this morning. Otherwise, skies remain cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. A northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph, should keep wind chills in the 20s.
Tonight: The cloud deck begins to break apart, allowing for a cold night. Lows fall to the mid and upper teens with a light northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: While we should begin the day with cold sunshine, clouds look to increase pretty quickly. This keeps our highs in the low to mid 30s again. At least winds are light and variable.
Monday: Another cloudy day is expected as some snow showers encroach on the state. They will have to fight through some dry air near the surface, so just a few flurries or light snow is possible Monday with no accumulation expected. Highs also creep to the mid and upper 30s with a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Steady light snow begins to ramp up Monday night with our highest chances coming on Tuesday. Some light snow lingers Tuesday night into Wednesday. This could be our first accumulating snow of the season, but I want to stress that any accumulation looks light right now. That being said, the first snow of the season can be a dangerous one on the roads, so be careful. Thursday and Friday look cold with mostly cloudy skies.